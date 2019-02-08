Improved India restrict New Zealand to 158/8

Krunal enhanced his already growing reputation as a steady short format bowler with three important breakthroughs as restricted to a below-par 158/8 in the second T20 International here Friday.

The parsimonious Krunal (3/28 in 4 overs) dismissed (12) and (20) to peg the Black Caps back.

In between, Krunal also got the controversial wicket of (1), who fell pray to an umpiring howler, when 'Hotspot' showed a clear inside edge onto the pads.

However, Colin de Grandhomme, who has played for KKR in the IPL, then counter-attacked, scoring a blistering 50 off 28 balls, adding 77 runs with (42 off 36 balls) for the fifth wicket.

Once De Grandhomme was sent back to the dug-out by Hardik (1/36 in 4 overs) and Taylor was run-out, New Zealand's chances of a big total went up in smoke.

It was a much-improved performance by the Indian bowlers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29 in 4 overs) removing (12) in the very third over with a fuller delivery, inducing an inside edge to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps.

However, it was Krunal, who really applied the brakes after being brought inside the Powerplay overs.

The elder quickly found the ideal length, bowling his usual wicket to wicket deliveries with a flatter trajectory.

Both Munro and Williamson got skidders. While the left-handed opener Munro hit one straight to the cover, Williamson was caught plumb in-front.

However, it was the dismissal of Mitchell that once again raised the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate even though it was a clear case of an umpiring howler by TV umpire

Krunal angled one into Mitchell, who got an inside edge onto the pads. The on-field umpire adjudged him leg before and he promptly asked for DRS.

As the giant screen showed that a faint edge could be detected by Hotspot, to everyone's dismay, TV umpire pressed the red button to signal out.

After that, it was left to to call the back but he didn't do so.

At 50 for 4, it was De Grandhomme, who took charge as he attacked Yuzvendra Chahal (0/37 in 4 overs), hitting him for a couple of sixes.

When he was just about threatening to take the game away, De Grandhomme smacked one straight to covers in Rohit's hands.

bowled 35 dot balls, which could well be decisive in the final context of the match.

Young Khaleel Ahmed (2/27) also polished off two wickets in the end and he and Bhuvneshwar bowled 18 dot balls between them.

