Unnao rape victim accident: CBI books BJP MLA Sengar, 10 others for murder

Centre handed over the probe to CBI on the recommendation of the UP govt, which has come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA raped her

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raebareli: People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The rape survivor, who had accused BJP ML
People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor, officials said Wednesday.  

According to the normal procedure, the CBI has taken over investigation in the accident case from Uttar Pradesh re-registering its FIR.

The agency has also alerted its officials, who may visit the accident site and take details from police officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place, they said.
 

On Tuesday, the Centre had handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her. 

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the accident. 
First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 10:35 IST

