CBI to probe Unnao rape survivor's road accident, set to file FIR

Investigation into Unnao rape survivor's road accident handed over to CBI
It has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station, they said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raebareli: People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The rape survivor, who had accused BJP ML
People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The Centre on Tuesday handed over to the CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, officials said.

CBI officials said the agency is all set to file an FIR into the accident.

It has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station, they said.

The Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe to the agency on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old victim who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training, accessed by the PTI, said the case is being handed over to the CBI to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident.

The rape case is also being probed by the agency, they said.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling in car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against the BJP MLA and nine others after the woman's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April.
First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 23:11 IST

