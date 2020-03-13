JUST IN
CBI books YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor, wife, and others in fresh case

The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rana Kapoor
File photo of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case, officials said on Friday.

The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore to Thapar's companies, according to officials.

The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations, including the office and residences of Kapoor, his wife Bindu, office of Bliss Abode linked to Bindu, Thapar and his companies, and the India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd, the officials added.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 18:18 IST

