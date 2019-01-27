Chinese General to on Sunday said that confidence building measures between five eastern Indian states, including West Bengal, and Chinese provinces was one of his topmost priorities.

"Our leadership attaches great importance to state-province level ties, which is called sub-national level relationship," said Liyou, who became the new Chinese to this month.

He said culture, education, sports, youth, media, academics and film are some of the areas the two sides can work on as part of the state-province relationship.

The Chinese said, "We need to make and sister states, and and as twin cities to boost ties at various levels."



"The West capital and Kunming, the capital of province, can reach at consensus on many areas including culture and tourism," he said.

On the upcoming Global Business Summit, to be held in February, Liyou said, "For many years we have tried to convince the Chinese provincial leaders to come to the summit. A a very high-level delegation from province would be sent to the summit."



The of the Provincial People's will head the delegation, he told reporters here.

Informing reporters that an expo will be held in Yunnan in June, the said, "I will extend invitation to the chief ministers from five states."



Stating that Chinese had met Indian four times in 2018, Liyou said, "To put in practice what our agreed with your prime minister, can tour in the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)