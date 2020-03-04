CBSE writes to police over paper leak rumours, advises parents not to panic

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has approached against fake about exam papers leak being spread on social media and advised parents and students not to believe them and panic.

"It has come to the notice of the board that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing question papers and asking candidates to make payment thus misleading students and parents. We are vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news," a senior official said.

"The board has written to Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake about exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and general public. The police has been asked to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against the perpetrators," the official added.

Classes 10 and 12 exams began on February 15.

"CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for security of ongoing exams.

"We want cooperation of public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost," the official said.