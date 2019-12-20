Adani Electricity Mumbai's 25% stake sale to QIA subsidiary gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India on Friday said it has given approval under the green channel route to acquisition of over 25 per cent stake in Mumbai Ltd and Mumbai Services Ltd by Qatar Holding LLC.

The (QIA) earlier in December agreed to buy a 25.1 per cent stake in Mumbai Ltd -- the firm that distributes power to three million consumers in Mumbai -- for Rs 3,200 crore.

"Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and a subsidiary of (QIA) have signed definitive agreements for the sale of a 25.1 per cent stake in AEML to QIA and for a shareholder subordinated debt investment by QIA in AEML.

"The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore," a company statement had said.

Qatar Holding LLC, registered as a foreign portfolio investment with Sebi, is an investment holding company of the QIA, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.

Under the green channel route, CCI also approved acquisition of IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd by Muthoot Finance Ltd.

Muthoot Finance in November said it has "entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management (AMC) and IDBI MF Trustee Company".

Upon completion of the transaction, Muthoot Finance will purchase 100 equity shares of IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company held by the sellers for a total consideration of Rs 215 crore, it had added.

Besides, the fair trade regulator also approved acquisition of GVK Airport Holdings Ltd by Green Rock B 2014 Ltd, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Indo-Infra Inc.

"The notification relates to acquisition of shares of, and control over, GVKAHL...and through GVKAHL (and/or through its affiliates), control over GVKAHL's subsidiaries, Mumbai International Airport Limited and Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited by Green Rock, NIIF, and Indo-Infra," CCI said in a release.

Green Rock, a trustee of Green Stone Trust, has made certain investments in India and does not carry out any business activities directly in India. is an alternative investment fund with a focus to provide long-term capital to the country's infrastructure sector, CCI said.

Indo-Infra is a holding company and part of the PSP group which is a Canadian Crown corporation established by the Canadian Parliament under the Public Sector Pension Investment Board Act, it added.

The green channel concept -- recommended by the high-level panel that reviewed competition law in August -- allows for an automatic system for speedy approval for certain categories of merger and acquisitions.

Under the framework, green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties, or their respective group entities, or involving any entity in which any of the combining parties hold shares or have control.