Central Drug Lab says no formaldehyde in J&J's baby shampoo

famous does not contain chemical formaldehyde, re-tests done by noted has said.

The in Kolkata conducted tests on two different lots of the J&J after the company contested a finding of the Drugs Control Organisation (RDCO) that claimed to have found in the shampoo.

The RDCO on its website posted results of the tests done by which stated that "the sample does not contain formaldehyde" in case of both the lots.

When contacted a told PTI: "We are pleased with the conclusion of the FDA, which confirms that Shampoo does not contain formaldehyde".

The outcome reaffirms the company's own testing and the longstanding assurance it gave that its does not contain or any formaldehyde-releasing ingredients, the company said.

"Importantly, this is the result of the appellate laboratory, following a court order for re-testing, and overrules an earlier test result that was erroneous," the said.

Nothing is more important to than the safety of people who use its products, and the company's quality assurance process is rigorous - meeting or exceeding standards in every country where its products are sold, the company said.

In a June 3, 2019 order to all Drug Control Officers of Rajasthan, the RDCO said that as per the test report of the Kolkata laboratory, samples of Johnson & shampoo 100 ml and 50 ml did not contain

As per the experts, formaldehyde can cause in humans.

On March 5, 2019, the Drugs Control Organization had reported presence of formaldehyde in samples of two batches of baby shampoo manufactured by in

The company had rejected the finding and had said its products do not contain formaldehyde or any ingredient capable of releasing formaldehyde. It had questioned the Rajasthan drug controller's claim as well as the method of testing that led to the results.

