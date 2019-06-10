Verdict gives hope that such brutalities will not go unpunished: V K Singh on Kathua case

Union V K Singh hailed the court verdict in the rape-and-murder case on Monday and said it gave hope that such brutalities would not go punished.

He also stressed on the need to educate boys on how to treat and respect women.

"Guilty from # rape-murder case are convicted-it gives me hope that such brutalities will not go unpunished. But it also makes me think of our collective consciousness as a society-why should or Aligarh happen? Need to educate our boys on how to treat & respect women," the of State for Road Transport and Highways said in a tweet.

A court in Punjab's Pathankot sentenced the three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua to life imprisonment, while awarding a five-year jail term to three others for destruction of evidence.

Delhi Chief also welcomed the court verdict, saying there should be no mercy for the accused as they committed a crime against humanity.

"Welcome court verdict in Kathua gangrape and murder of a minor girl. Those monsters who commit heinous crimes like Kathua and Aligarh deserve exemplary punishment and there should be no mercy for such criminals against humanity," the (AAP) chief said in a tweet.

The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gangraped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.

The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)