Roland Garros washout keeps Djokovic and Halep waiting

Torrential rain caused a complete washout of quarter-final action at on Wednesday with and amongst the biggest victims.

It is the second time since 2016 that all play was cancelled and third since 2000.

The decision left world number one Djokovic and defending women's champion Halep facing having to play their quarter-finals on Thursday and semi-finals on Friday if they get through.

With the women's final set for Saturday, third seed Halep could end up playing three days in a row.

Djokovic had been due to face German fifth seed on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday as was Halep who was up against American teenager

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America's Madison Keys was due to face Australia's before 2018 runner-up clashed with Russia's

The first quarter-finals had been completed on Tuesday with 11-time champion setting up a Friday semi-final against old rival

and also won Tuesday with their semi-final, originally set for Thursday, to be played on Friday.

