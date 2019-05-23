'Century on debut', Gambhir set for second innings on political turf

Someone who always wore passion on his sleeve, dared to speak his mind and cared little for reputations, Gautam Gambhir's new innings is expected to be equally eventful as white flannels make way for spotless pyjamas following his landslide victory from East

Gambhir, in cricketing parlance, hit a century on 'debut', winning his maiden by a massive margin.

He sort of demolished his opponents, securing close to seven lakh votes, leaving close rivals -- Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Aatishi Marlena -- way behind.

The start has been typically 'Gambhirsque' with a direct sarcastic dig at his rivals Arvinder Singh 'Lovely' of and Aatishi Marlena of after the people of East gave him an overwhelming mandate.

"Neither it's a 'Lovely' cover drive and nor it is an '?????' ??????????? It's just the BJP's '?????' ideology which people have supported. Thanks a lot to all the @BJP4India and @BJP4Delhi team-mates for getting this mandate. We won't fail people's choice," he tweeted from his handle.

As a player, Gambhir certainly wasn't the most talented in the Indian set-up which boasted the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, and but it was his big heart that made him indispensable between 2007-2011, something he would like to bring to his political career.

But politics will be an entirely different ball game. The pitch will be very different and unpredictable from the 22-yards where he faced the likes of Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar or in his prime.

For someone, who subscribes to 'black or white' philosophy, it will be interesting to see how the man from West Delhi's upscale Rajinder Nagar performs in a regimented political set-up.

His naysayers often term him a bigot for his political stance but his fans on social media, who call themselves 'Gautians', find him as a man of conviction.

On and electronic media, Gambhir doesn't play those half-hearted dab shots towards third-man but it is more of those inside-out lofted shots off spinners, which was his signature shot.

Whether questioning Ravi Shastri's cricketing achievements or questioning Virat Kohli's tactical acumen, Gambhir as an took no prisoners.

He hails from a privileged background, father being an but the filth of created a street fighter in the feisty left-hander, which remained with him till his very last day in competitive

The Indian system never gave him security and he in turn became a non-conformist, ruffling multiple feathers, first as a and then as the Delhi

As it is supposed to be in any walk of life, Gambhir's decisions haven't always been right but there is no question mark over his intent.

His ability to pick up fights with all and sundry have been legendary.

Whether it's the Youtube smasher with Shahid Afridi, the shove to and a near bust-up with Kohli, Gambhir has shown his love for a scrap.

And then comes his fights with Delhi cricket's establishment based on "his principles".

A fight with former Delhi KP Bhaskar was based on allegations of the latter trying to deny opportunities to deserving junior players. There were arguments with Chetan Chauhan and he had his way -- providing a raw the Ranji platform, straight from Karnal's ball circuit.

Gambhir refused to play under Ajay Jadeja's coaching for latter's involvement in match-fixing.

He stalled Manoj Prabhakar's candidature for same reasons, so much so that his 'uncomfortable questions' to the former all-rounder didn't go down well with co-panelist Virender Sehwag.

But that's Gautam Gambhir, for whom there has never been half measures -- right or wrong.

