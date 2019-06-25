CESC to raise Rs 350 cr via securities

will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 350 crore through various modes of securities next month.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 19, 2019, as per the annual general report of the company.

According to the report, the company will also seek shareholders approval to get term loan of Rs 200 crore from and crore each from and to part its capital expenditure.

Under the special resolution, the company also sought shareholders' nod to avail incremental working capital 150 crore from and 65 crore from

