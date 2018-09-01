Chatterjee,Prasad,Mathew shine in JK Tyre racing championship

: Mumbai's and the Chennai duo of and shone on the opening day of round 2 of the FMSCI National Racing Championship, winning their respective races in great style at the here on Saturday.

was at his fastest best in the Euro JK 2018 category, making his intentions clear in the qualifiers itself.

In an incredibly pacy session that saw the entire field finish virtually inside a few seconds of each other, he clocked the fastest lap time of 1:00.514 minutes.

He continued his great run through the day, winning both his races quite comfortably.

He picked up 16 points to stake his claim for this year's crown.

Karthik Tharani claimed second place in both races while Sri Lanka's Brayan and shared the third place to leave the competition tantalisingly poised.

and continued their dominance in the LGB 4 and Gixxer Cup, picking up 10 points each to hang on to the top position on the championship leaderboard.

Vishnu (MSport) was in top form as he needed just 17:59.323 to complete his 15 laps.

He finished an impressive 2.323 seconds ahead of the entire field of 26 racers.

(Dark Don Racing) and Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) took the second and third places to maintain their primacy on the points table.

proved to be the fastest woman in this category, finishing 15th for Ahura Racing.

was in his elements in the Gixxer Gup.He began at third place in the starting grid but managed to shake the competition and get past the post first.

It was a thrilling finish with Joseph and Syed Muzamil Ali literally going neck and neck in the final stretch.

took the third place.

In the newly introduced Novice Cup which will be the bridge between and formula racing, Nellores ( racing) outpaced 21 other racers.

Results: Euro JK 18: Race 1: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Karthik Tharani; 3. Brayan

LGB 4: 1. (Msport); 2. (Dark Don Racing); 3. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport).

Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Matthew; 2. Syed Muzammil Ali; 3.

Novice Cup: 1. ( racing), 2. (Momentum Motorsports), 3.Hashim EKP ( Racing).

Red Bull Road To Rookies: 1. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia; 2. P C Andy Lalhmangaihsanga; 3. Eshaan Shankar.

