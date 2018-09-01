Chatterjee,Prasad,Mathew shine in JK Tyre racing championship

-
ALSO READ
JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing begins July 6
All-women's team to debut in JK Tyre racing nationals this weekend (Preview)
All-women racing team to compete in JK National racing meet
Spotlight on Ashwin, Vishnu, Joseph in 2nd round of JK Tyre
All-women racing team to compete in JK National Racing C'ship
-
: Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee and the Chennai duo of Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Mathew shone on the opening day of round 2 of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, winning their respective races in great style at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.
Nayan Chatterjee was at his fastest best in the Euro JK 2018 category, making his intentions clear in the qualifiers itself.
In an incredibly pacy session that saw the entire field finish virtually inside a few seconds of each other, he clocked the fastest lap time of 1:00.514 minutes.
He continued his great run through the day, winning both his races quite comfortably.
He picked up 16 points to stake his claim for this year's crown.
Karthik Tharani claimed second place in both races while Sri Lanka's Brayan Perera and Ashwin Datta shared the third place to leave the competition tantalisingly poised.
Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Mathew continued their dominance in the LGB 4 and Suzuki Gixxer Cup, picking up 10 points each to hang on to the top position on the championship leaderboard.
Vishnu (MSport) was in top form as he needed just 17:59.323 to complete his 15 laps.
He finished an impressive 2.323 seconds ahead of the entire field of 26 racers.
Rohit Khanna (Dark Don Racing) and Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) took the second and third places to maintain their primacy on the points table.
Lea Daran proved to be the fastest woman in this category, finishing 15th for Ahura Racing.
Joseph Mathew was in his elements in the Suzuki Gixxer Gup.He began at third place in the starting grid but managed to shake the competition and get past the post first.
It was a thrilling finish with Joseph and Syed Muzamil Ali literally going neck and neck in the final stretch.
Sachin Chaudhary took the third place.
In the newly introduced JK Tyre Novice Cup which will be the bridge between karting and formula racing, Nellores Vishwas Vijayaraj (DTS racing) outpaced 21 other racers.
Results: Euro JK 18: Race 1: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Karthik Tharani; 3. Brayan Perera.
LGB 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (Msport); 2. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don Racing); 3. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport).
Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Matthew; 2. Syed Muzammil Ali; 3.
JK Tyre Novice Cup: 1. Vishwas Vijayaraj (DTS racing), 2. Siddharth Mehdiratta (Momentum Motorsports), 3.Hashim EKP (DTS Racing).
Red Bull Road To Rookies: 1. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia; 2. P C Andy Lalhmangaihsanga; 3. Eshaan Shankar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU