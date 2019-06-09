Chef contest concludes with dishes cooked in beer

A culinary battle fought between an interesting mix of participants comprising of a cardiologist, a blogger, an IT professional and one from media concluded over a spread of innovative dishes cooked in beer.

The competition, Mahou Maestera Chef 2019, was won by Goa-hailing media professional Aditi Malhotra on Saturday, who took the prize home by cooking "Butter garlic prawns and beer battered onion rings".

The event saw the rest three contestants -- blogger Bikash Biswas from Kolkata, Delhi-based IT professional Abhinav Singh, and -- preparing the best of Spanish and Indian Tapas -- small bites of

The dishes for the finale also included "Egg and veggie lettuce wraps", and "Bacon wrapped chicken" "stuffed bellpepper bites with barbeque braised chicken keema".

According to the organisers, over 50 entries were received for the competition from contestants across New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

The main highlight of the competition was that the participants had to their food using "beer as an essential ingredient".

"There are many dishes in the spanish cuisine which use beer as an ingredient instead of water. Beer, as we know, is 85 per cent of water only and by adding it you are only giving a good flavour to the dish. It is both healthy and tasty," Fernando Bustamante, CEO, told

The winner of the competition won a refrigerator along with the Mahou merchandise, while the runners up won microwave, air fryer and electric tandoor respectively.

This was the second season of Mahou Maestra Chef contest, last year the contest was hosted on World Food Day on 16th October.

