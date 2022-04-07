Chhattisgarh governor meets PM, seeks special package for Bastar, Surguja

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Prime Minister in New Delhi on Thursday and requested him to provide a special economic package for the development of tribal communities in Bastar and Surguja regions of the state, an official here said.

As per a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here, Uikey informed the prime minister that the special package will help in the expansion of health and education-related facilities in the two tribal-dominated regions and create employment opportunities for youth.

The package would also facilitate better development of tribal communities, she told Prime Minister Modi.

The governor requested Modi to enact the Municipalities Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act (on the lines of the PESA Act) for urban bodies that fall under the fifth schedule area, and discussed the issue of enacting rules related to the Panchayat (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act for rural areas, it was stated.

Uikey informed the prime minister that eligible persons have been facing difficulties in getting their Scheduled Tribe certificates due to spelling mistakes in their caste names and requested to take necessary steps in this direction, the release said.

The governor also urged Modi to upgrade universities located in the tribal-dominated districts as central tribal universities in the interest of tribal communities, it said.

Citing her interactions with tribals during her visit to different districts of the state, Uikey said there is a need to take several decisions for the welfare of tribals, it added.

The governor also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and deliberated on Naxal activities and other issues of the insurgency-hit districts of the state, the release said.

