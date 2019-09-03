JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No change in nuclear policy: Pak on Imran's 'no first from our side' remark
Business Standard

SC extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till September 5 in INX Media case

While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said: "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram would continue till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case.

The apex court asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, which they had filed before the trial court on Monday and is scheduled to be heard during the day, till September 5.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would on September 5 hear Chidambaram's plea in which he has challenged the non-bailable warrant issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody.

While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said: "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court".
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU