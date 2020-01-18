JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Send those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar to Andaman jail, says Raut

CAA subject of Union list, states have to implement it: Kerala Governor
Business Standard

After Assam NRC fiasco, Modi govt changed gears to talk of NPR: Chidambaram

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Chidambaram said that NPR is "nothing but NRC in disguise".

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives at his residence in New Delhi after being released from Tihar Prisons on December 4, 2019.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives at his residence in New Delhi

Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday that after the "Assam NRC fiasco", the Narendra Modi government has quickly "changed gears" and is now talking of NPR.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Chidambaram said that NPR is "nothing but NRC in disguise".

"Our purpose is to fight the sinister purpose of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population of Register (NPR) and mobilise public opinion against them.

"Our stated position is that we will not agree to NPR being rolled out from April 2020," he said.

The Congress leader said, the Constitutional validity of CAA lies with the Supreme Court.

"We are fighting against NRC and CAA. Sometimes together, sometimes differently. The important thing is that we are fighting.

"All parties fighting against NPR, CAA and NRC must come together and I am confident they will," he said.

He said that the BJP had failed to gauge the strength of the opposition and thought it as a 'passing cloud'.
First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU