China again says no to back India's bid to list JeM chief Azhar as global terrorist by UN

on Friday condemned the terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan-based terror group's as a global terrorist by the UN.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

" has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang told a here.

"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," Geng said.

When asked about China's stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, he said: "As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations".

"JeM has been included in the sanctions list. will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner," he said in an apparent reference to External Affairs Ministry's appeal to all members of the to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

China, a veto-wielding member of the and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India's bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)