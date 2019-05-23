Cipla inks pact to acquire 26 pc stake in AMPSolar Power Systems

Drug firm Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in for a cash consideration of up to Rs 12.90 crore.

is a wholly owned subsidiary of and is a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of setting up a captive solar power project in Maharashtra, said in a filing to the BSE.

will acquire and maintain 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in AMPSolar throughout the term of the power purchase agreement, share purchase, subscription and share holders agreement and other transaction documents, it added.

The indicative time-period for share purchase is June 12, 2019, it added.

Shares of closed at Rs 563.45 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.70 per cent from its previous close.

