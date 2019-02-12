Citizenship Bill: Mamata supports Bhupen Hazarika's son

West Bengal on Tuesday came out in support of Bhupen Hazarika's son on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said the government should "understand and respect" the sentiments of the people of the north-east.

Her comments came in the backdrop of Hazarika's son saying his father's name and words were being invoked and celebrated publicly (by the Centre) even as plans were afoot to pass the "painfully unpopular" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In a post on Monday, had described the proposed legislation as "undermining" the "documented position" of Hazarika, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna -- the country's highest civilian award -- posthumously by the government last month.

"We (Trinamool Congress) have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanded that it should be withdrawn.

"Why do citizens of this country need to prove their citizenship again? Those who have come to this country after partition from and are very much citizens of this country. They want to insult the people of this country in the name of citizenship," Banerjee told reporters here.

The bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in the country, instead of 12 years currently, even if they do not possess any document.

"We have great respect for Now, when his family has taken a stand regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, we appreciate their sentiments. The government should understand and respect the sentiments of the people of the north-east," the said.

Banerjee, a strident critic of Prime Minister Modi, accused the Centre of trying to insult the people of the country in the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

She was speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving for to participate in the mega rally of non-BJP leaders convened by the (AAP) on February 13 against the

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and has been on the Rajya Sabha schedule. The ongoing budget session of Parliament concludes on Wednesday.

Replying to a query, Banerjee said, "I am going to as (AAP supremo) had invited me for the dharna."



Apart from attending a programme of the (GTA) in the national capital, the said she would also meet leaders of other political parties.

