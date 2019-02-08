Citizenship Bill row: Protests greet Modi in Assam

Students Union (AASU) members shouted slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and waved black flags at Modi who arrived here Friday evening on a two-day visit to the Northeast.

The witnessed the protests when he travelled to the Raj Bhavan here, where he will spend the night, from

A large number of members were seen waving black flags to the and shouting slogans as his convoy crossed the gates of the at around 6.30 pm and a few minutes later as he crossed the premises of the headquarters on M G Road.

Slogans like 'Modi go back', 'Scrap Citizenship Amendment Bill', 'Joi Aai Asom (Glory to Mother Assam)' was heard.

A large group of BJP supporters and ministers Sidhartha Bhattacharya(Education) and Pijush Hazarika (Health) were seen standing near the protesters, waving placards and shouting slogans welcoming the prime minister.

The demonstrators were restricted as the gates to the AASU office was locked by the police, the students union's advisor claimed.

"The government with its can show its power and strength...No matter how much the government tries to quell the protests, the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill will continue. The government has proven that it is a protector of the Bangladeshi infiltrators and is against the indigenous people of Assam," he said.

Modi arrived at the from Jalpaiguri in in a special plane and was received by Jagdish Mukhi, Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and senior government officials.

"The pain of the indigenous people will be seen across tomorrow...Effigies of the prime minister will be burnt in every corner of the state," said AASU

organisation (KMSS) too showed black flag to the prime minister at Adabari and Fancy Bazar areas of the city which fell on his route.

KMSS said on Friday that Prime Minister Modi would be shown black flags by 70 organisations protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Saturday.

"Modi has come here to seek votes from the people of The bill has been brought in to give citizenship to Hindu Bengalis from and get their votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he alleged.

"We demand the prime minister announces tomorrow that the money taken by BJP leaders Mukul Roy (West Bengal) and Himanta Boswa Sarma in the Saradha ponzi scam be returned to the people," he added.

This is Modi's third visit to Assam since December 25, 2018 when he inaugurated the In his second visit on January 4 this year, the prime minister had told a rally in Silchar that the Citizenship Bill would be passed by Parliament soon, triggering widespread protests in the state.

