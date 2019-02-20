Civilians evacuated from last Islamic State holdout in Syria

A convoy of trucks carrying civilians has left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern

An team says at least eight trucks emerged Wednesday from the tip of a humanitarian corridor used in past weeks to evacuate people from the militants' last patch of territory along the

Women, children and men could be seen aboard the trucks.

Mustafa Bali, a for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S.-backed militia spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, confirmed the trucks were carrying civilians from the enclave.

It was not immediately clear if militants were also on board the trucks.

Around 300 militants are believed to be holed up in the enclave, along with several hundred civilians.

