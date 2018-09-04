CNI seeks rejection of suit filed by Biswas

The (CNI) Tuesday moved before a city court an application for rejection of suit filed by Reverend Ashoke Biswas challenging his removal from the post of commissary of

The counsels for CNI submitted before in the City Civil Court, that as per law, the application for rejection of suit has to be heard by the court.

Hearing of the suit would depend on the outcome of the prayer for rejection made by CNI, its counsels said.

The court directed Biswas to file an affidavit in opposition to the prayer by CNI by September 11.

CNI would be at liberty to file its reply to Biswas' affidavit by September 13.

The matter would come up for hearing again on September 14, the court directed.

Biswas had filed the suit before the court following his removal from the post of commissary of on August 27 by CNI.

Challenging his removal, Biswas moved the court claiming his termination before his retirement at the age of 68 was illegal and prayed for revocation of the decision.

The CNI maintains that 68 as age of retirement was decided only after Biswas had retired in 2016 and was given two extensions of one year each.

The Synod, the highest decision-making body of the CNI, had removed Biswas from the post and appointed Rev Probal Dutta as the new commissary for Diocese till a new is appointed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)