Plea in HC seeks deregistration of Owaisi's AIMIM as political party

A plea was filed in the on Tuesday seeking to quash the registration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led as a political party, alleging that it raises issues concerning only Muslims and seeks votes in the name of religion.

The petition filed by the of the in Telangana sought setting aside the June 19, 2014 order of the Election Commission of (ECI) granting recognition of state party of Telangana to the All Majilis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM).

Petitioner Tirupati claimed that the constitution and working of was against the law laid down by the and the party was ought to be disqualified as a political party as its aim and object are opposed to the concept of secularism, one of the requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

The petition, filed through advocates and Vishnu Shankar Jain, also sought a direction restraining the ECI from recognising and treating the as a registered political party.

The petitioner, who claimed to have contested polls in 2014, said he was filing the plea in his personal capacity and the relief sought in the petition affects his rights of free and fair election.

The plea said the English translated meaning of AIMIM was 'All Council of the Union of Muslims' which was founded as a political party in 1958 and the leaders and workers of the party were "continuously abusing Hindu religion, their Gods Goddesses". It alleged that several FIRs have been lodged against them.

"The constitution of AIMIM clearly raises issues relating to Muslim community and thinks only for the welfare of Muslims, which is violative of the principles of secularism as envisaged by the Constitution of India...

"The party having aim and object for the benefit of only Muslim community, formed on communal concept can in no way fulfil the object of secular principles. The declaration given by AIMIM to uphold the secular principles is farce and fraud on the law and the constitution," it claimed.

The petition said every political party was bound to follow the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and to ensure that its candidates do not seek vote making religious appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)