Cold weather continues in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.
However, the night temperatures rose a few degrees above normal in several parts of both the states.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, experienced cold weather conditions at 8.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, a MeT department official said.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather conditions at 5.8, 8.2 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three notches above normal.
Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded lowest temperatures of 7.8, 6, 6.5, 5.9, 3.2 and 6.2degrees Celsius respectively.
In Haryana, Ambala witnessed cold weather conditions at 10 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the minimum temperatures of Hisar and Karnal were 4.6 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two notches below normal.
Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded their respective lows at 6.5, 6.2, 5.4 and 5degrees Celsius respectively.
Fog enveloped several parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani and Ludhiana, causing inconvenience to commuters.
