Cong organised EVM hackathon in London: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Tuesday alleged that the had organised the EVM in in which a cyber expert claimed that the 2014 were rigged.

The event was sponsored by the Congress, the of Electronics and IT said at a press conference here.

An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed the 2014 was "rigged" through the electronic voting machines, which, he said can be hacked. "We will expose this claim," said, adding that the was insulting the 2014 mandate.

Addressing a press conference in via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, said he fled in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)