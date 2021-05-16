Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies at age 46 after recovering from Covid-19

-
Congress MP Rajiv Satav died at a private hospital in on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection, said the party on Sunday.
The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated. He was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition.
Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.
"I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family," said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.
Satav was in charge of the party in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a fight in the last assembly elections.
Condolences poured in from various quarters.
"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav. His unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace," the Congress tweeted from its official handle.
All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress has lost its frontline warrior, Congress Working Committee member, MP and a most promising young leader.
"I am devastated by the irreparable loss. The party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect and immense popularity," he said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he has been rendered speechless due to the loss.
"Today I lost a fellow who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today...We will always remember Rajeev Satav''s simplicity, ever smiling, connected to the grassroots, loyalty and friendship. Good bye my friend. Keep shining, wherever you are," he tweeted.
निशब्द !— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021
आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज...
राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी।
अलविदा मेरे दोस्त !
जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said, "My young colleague Rajeev Satav has passed away from COVID-19 complications. He had been president, Youth Congress, as well as MP in both Houses. He was a forceful speaker and was always well prepared. A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress'' revival. Tragic!".
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "In Rajiv Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India."
"I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," she said.
