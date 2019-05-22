Conspiracy being hatched to 'terrorise Hindu minorities' in J-K's Doda-Kishtwar belt: BJP leader

BJP Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to "terrorise Hindu minorities" in and Kashmir's Doda- belt by reviving militancy in the area.

The administration needs to take note of the apprehensions of the community and strengthen measures to ensure plans of anti-national forces do not succeed, he told reporters here after a team led by him visited the area in the state's region.

The team has prepared a report on the situation in the Doda- belt following two terror attacks in district in the last few months.

"The killing of BJP leaders and his brother Ajit Parihar, top RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar and the recent killing of one person in Kaach village of Nalthi area of Bhaderwah (Doda) indicate that a conspiracy is being hatched to terrorise minority in the erstwhile district by reviving militancy in the area," he said.

In Kishtwar, the Parihar brothers were killed by suspected militants in November last year while Sharma was killed in April.

The team was shocked to learn that there is a feeling of insecurity among members of the community, he claimed, adding people feel that the police and the civil administration need to take decisive and immediate action.

"The police and the administration should immediately strengthen VDCs (Village Defence Committees), revive SOG (Special Operations Group) and the STF (Special Task Force) so that anti-national forces do not succeed in their nefarious plan of reviving militancy in this hilly district (Kishtwar)," Manhas said.

The people are also demanding round-the-clock patrolling by police and security forces, the claimed.

"Certain measures have to be taken up on a priority basis to restore confidence among minority community members like constructing bunkers and more liberal engagement of locals in the security agencies who are well aware of the difficult topography of the region," he said.

The utmost necessity is to prevent the revival of militancy and terrorism in the region, Manhas stressed.

The team comprised Ashok Kaul, former ministers and and former MLA Dalip Parihar.

It is suspected that the person in Bhaderwah was killed due to rivalry among drug peddlers and bovine smugglers, but it is being intentionally and mischievously communalised by anti-national elements, Manhas claimed.

Properties in Seri Bazar were damaged recently and people do not feel secured, he said.

Manhas claimed that locals believe that the killing could have been averted had the administration acted in time.

The attacked the leaders of the NC and the PDP, alleging that they had issued "very inflammatory and instigating statements unmindful of requirement of restraint in the given situation.

