Constable among 5 booked in shopkeeper murder case

The wife of a shopkeeper, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's district three days ago, and a are among the five people booked in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police officer, a family dispute was the apparent reason behind the killing of Amit Kumar, 30, on Monday.

Four men had come on a motorcycle to Kumar's pesticide shop on Majra road and fired at him, the police had said.

A case has been registered against five people, including Kumar's wife, Puja, her brother, Sumit, and a constable, A search is underway for the other two unidentified accused, the added.

