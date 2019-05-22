JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Future Consumer reports Q4 profit of Rs 7.53 crore

Endangered bird returned to S. Korean wild 40 years after extinction
Business Standard

Constable among 5 booked in shopkeeper murder case

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

The wife of a shopkeeper, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district three days ago, and a constable are among the five people booked in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police officer, a family dispute was the apparent reason behind the killing of Amit Kumar, 30, on Monday.

Four men had come on a motorcycle to Kumar's pesticide shop on Majra road and fired at him, the police had said.

A case has been registered against five people, including Kumar's wife, Puja, her brother, Sumit, and a constable, Vijayanand. A search is underway for the other two unidentified accused, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements