Shakib tops ODI all-rounders list, no Indian in top 10

Senior Wednesday jumped to the top of the latest MRF Tyres ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders, which doesn't feature a single Indian in the top-10 chart.

Shakib, 32, grabbed the top spot just ahead of the ODI after showcasing fine form during the tri-nation series in Ireland, which famously won to claim their first title in a multi-nation tournament.

In the three matches of the series, Shakib totalled 140 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries and also picked up two wickets.

Shakib now has 359 points, 20 clear of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, the previous holder of the top ranking, who has now slipped to No. 2.

Rashid's team-mate completes the top three, with 319 points.

are the only other team to have two players in the top 10, with at No. 4 and claiming the seventh spot.

They are separated by New Zealand's (No.5) and England's Chris Woakes, who leapfrogged four places to No. 6.

captain is their top-ranked all-rounder at number eight spot followed by Zimbabwe's Sikandar and of

England's missed out on the top 10 by one spot, finishing eight points behind Mathews.

Kedar Jadhav, who is part of India's team and is recovering from a shoulder injury, is the best-placed Indian at joint 12th spot alongside South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Moeen Ali of England.

Hardik Pandya completes the top 20 list.

