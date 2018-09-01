Constable held on trespassing charges in Baramulla

A cop has been arrested in district of on allegations of house trespass and intentions to insult the modesty of a woman, police said on Saturday.

During evening hours at about 2200 hours (yesterday)Zameer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ushkara (in north Kashmir) was found in suspicious circumstances in a house in Qazi Hamam Baramulla, a said.

He said Dar is working as a in the Armed wing of the Police.

"The said person was handed over to police by locals of the area," the said.

He said a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of RPC was registered against Dar and he has been arrested.

"Departmental action under rules has also been initiated against him," the said.

