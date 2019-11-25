Constitution Day: Oppn parties may boycott joint sitting of Parliament

-
Some opposition parties including the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day.
Sources said the opposition led by the Congress, left parties and NCP, TMC and DMK have planned a joint protest outside Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister.
The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.
The President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing.
