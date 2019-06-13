Coriander futures dip on muted spot demand

Coriander prices fell by 0.01 per cent to Rs 7,055 per in futures trade Thursday as participants cut positions amid muted domestic as well as exports' demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing belts and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for July delivery declined by Re 1, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 7,055 per with an open interest of 29,850 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for August delivery traded down by Rs 55, or 0.77 per cent to Rs 7,126 per with an open interest of 2,180 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander prices to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

