Corruption in WB over procurement of paddy from farmers :

Rahul Sinha Thursday alleged that there was corruption in West Bengal over procurement of paddy from farmers and demanded CBI inquiry into it.

The famers were committing suicide in many parts of the state as as they are not receiving proper price of their produce, Sinha claimed.

While, the minimum support price of paddy was set at Rs 1750 by the Centre. But in Bengal in many places the the farmers are getting Rs 1350 and are forced to sign receipts where it states that they were receiving Rs 1750, he alleged.

"We demand CBI inquiry into it," Sinha said.

He announced that BJP will organise a massive agitation programme across on the issue on February 27.

denied the allegations and said BJP should stop making them without any proper evidence.

