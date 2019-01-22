Russian heavy bomber crash-lands in Arctic, killing 2

-
ALSO READ
Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan, pilots rescued
Russia offers to upgrade Indian Su-30MKI along with its own Su-30SM
2 Russian figher jets collide over Sea of Japan
US slaps sanctions on Chinese military unit for buying Russian jets, missiles
Indigenous Sukhoi-30MKI costlier than Russian SU-30 as specifications not same: Govt
-
The Russian military says that one of its long-range bombers has crash-landed in the Arctic, killing two of its crew of four.
The Defense Ministry said that the Tu-22M3 bomber crashed Tuesday while landing in a blizzard in the Murmansk region north of the Arctic Circle. The ministry said two crew were killed while two others were hospitalized.
The bomber wasn't carrying weapons, according to the ministry's statement that was carried by Russian news agencies. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
The Tu-22M3 is a twin-engine supersonic heavy bomber built in the 1980s. Significant numbers have remained in service with the Russian air force, which has used the aircraft in its campaign in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU