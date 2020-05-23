JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India committed to strengthen multi-faceted ties with Sri Lanka: Envoy

Excise dept conducts stock checking of 15 distilleries in Punjab
Business Standard

COVID-19: Goa seeks permission for antibody testing for flyers

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Considering the resumption of

domestic flight services on Monday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said he has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to permit coronavirus antibody testing for passengers upon their arrival.

At least 15 flights are scheduled to arrive at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said he had requested the ICMR and Civil Aviation Ministry to permit coronavirus antibody testing for passengers, who will be issued a COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the state.

These tests will help the authorities identify asymptomatic patients at the airport itself to avoid community transmission, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Rane said he will discuss with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant the issue of developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air travellers who arrive in the state.

Meanwhile, Goa Airport director Gagan Malik said all guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry for boarding and arrival would be adhered to at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU