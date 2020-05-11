JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nagpur civic body setting up 5,000-bed 'COVID-19 Centre'
Business Standard

Covid-19: ManipalCigna Insurance waives co-payment clause for senior citizens

The scheme is applicable for the customers of ProHealth Insurance plans who have an obligation of mandatory co-payment benefit and policy is issued on or before April 30, 2020

Topics
Coronavirus | ManipalCigna Health Insurance | Health Insurance

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

ManipalCigna Health Insurance on Monday said it has waived the mandatory co-payment clause for senior citizens aged 65 years and above, if they need treatment for coronavirus.

The mandatory co-payment refers to an arrangement in which the policyholder will need to pay a portion of the medical expenses on their own and the insurance company will pay the remaining amount.

The scheme is applicable for the customers of ProHealth Insurance plans who have an obligation of mandatory co-payment benefit and policy is issued on or before April 30, 2020, a release said.

"The unexpected expense for COVID-19 treatment can jeopardise a family's financial security, thus we have taken this early action to give our customers greater peace of mind in these trying times and to help them focus their energies on fighting the virus and not on their medical bills," the company's managing director and CEO Prasun Sikdar said in the release.

The customers of the company can avail co-payment waiver benefit for the claims arising due to COVID-19 treatment, until August 31, 2020.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance is a joint venture between Manipal Group, US based global health service leader Cigna Corporation and Indian conglomerate TTK Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU