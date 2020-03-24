COVID-19 test and treatment likely to be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Coronavirus test and treatment may soon be covered under the government's health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, official sources said on Tuesday.

The National Health Authority, responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, has decided to include the test and treatment of the respiratory ailment in its packages and has sought permission from its governing board, they said.

"We will be implementing it once the approval is given and as soon as the government allows treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals," an official said.

Once implemented, this would enable Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries to get themselves tested for coronavirus infection and in positive cases, the patient can avail treatment at an isolation ward of any empanelled private hospital free of cost, the official said.

The PMJAY aims to cover more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families as per the socio-economic caste census 2011 and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for treatment of a certain number of diseases as listed in its packages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)