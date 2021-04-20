ICSE cancels Class 10 exams, drops option for students to appear later

-
The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.
Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.
The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria.
"Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier, stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.
"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion as well as the date of declaration fo results will be announced later," he said.
