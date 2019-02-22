Crucial opposition meet on Feb 27 to decide strategy against BJP for LS polls

A crucial meeting of opposition parties over the Common Minimum Programme - a collective strategy to fight the BJP across the country in the upcoming 2019 polls - will be held on February 27 here, sources said Friday.

The decision to formulate a common strategy was devised in the February 13 meeting of leaders of six major opposition parties, including the Congress, after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the Lok Sabha polls.

The meet was attended by Rahul Gandhi, TMC and West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee, and CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and others.

parties, which have decided not to go in for any pre-poll alliances, are not likely to be part of the meeting, sources said.

