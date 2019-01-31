Crude oil futures soften by 0.46 pc

futures declined by 0.46 per cent to Rs 3,888 per barrel as speculators cut bets to take profits off the table despite strong global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February contracts fell by Rs 18, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 3,888 per barrel with a business turnover of 14,041 lots.

Analysts said domestic sentiments turned weak despite rose in global markets and on account of profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

However, globally, Intermediate (WTI) strengthened by 0.70 per cent to USD 54.61 a barrel, while Brent, the international benchmark, rose 0.86 per cent to USD 62.23 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)