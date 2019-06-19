Refined soya oil futures slide on adequate stocks

Refined prices Wednesday eased 0.46 per cent to Rs 740 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators trimmed bets, triggered by adequate stocks at the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for July contracts declined by Rs 3.4, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 740 per 10 kg with an open interest of 47,240 lots.

Likewise, the for August contracts fell by Rs 2.35, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 728.55 per 10 kg in 19,740 lots.

Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

