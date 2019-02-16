Day after being flagged off, Vande Bharat Express runs into trouble

A day after it was flagged off by Modi, India's first semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express, ran into some trouble early Saturday, with officials saying that it was a case of "skidding wheels" which is being looked at by engineers.

The incident occurred around 15 kilometres from Tundla junction in

The train was coming back from to get ready for it's first commercial run on February 17.

"It was a case of cattle run over due to which there was some problem of wheels skidding. Engineers are looking at it," said Northern Railway CPRO

After removing the obstacles, the train resumed its journey to at around 8:15 am, officials said.

Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Factory, Chennai.

It became India's fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)