JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC judge says govt must read dissent judgment in Sabarimala verdict
Business Standard

Final call on extending odd-even scheme will be taken on Monday: Kejriwal

The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sept. 25, 2019. (Photo:PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday.

"We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Friday. "Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on Monday."

The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday.

On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a soar throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.

On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU