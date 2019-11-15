Final call on extending odd-even scheme will be taken on Monday: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Vehicles with children, two-wheelers exempted from Delhi's odd-even scheme
'Hazardous' pollution levels choke Delhi, schools closed till Nov 5
Odd-even scheme will do little good without minimising exemptions: Experts
Kejriwal calls for resolution to never allow Emergency-like situation again
Delhi to be pollution-free in 2 yrs, no need for odd-even scheme: Gadkari
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday.
"We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Friday. "Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on Monday."
The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday.
On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a soar throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.
On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU