Vice Admiral Verma moves tribunal for being overlooked as next navy chief

of the Vice has approached an armed forces tribunal seeking to know why he was overlooked as the next despite being the senior-most in the line of command, official sources said Monday.

The government last month named Vice as next of the naval staff, succeeding who retires on May 30.

The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior-most to the post.

Verma is senior to Singh and was among the contenders for the top post.

Sources said Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal in the capital to know why the government ignored his seniority.

His petition is likely to be taken up Tuesday, they said



Besides Verma, the other contenders for Chief post included of Naval Staff G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the source said.

While appointing the Chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by the seniority.

