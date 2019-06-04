Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari receives invitation for Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in England

Manoj Tuesday said he has received an invitation to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary (IPCWC) scheduled to be held parallel to the ongoing ICC in England and

Tiwari, a lover who often takes time out from his hectic political life to play the game, said he will visit England in July to take part in the event.

from Deventry, has written to inviting him to join the IPCWC being hosted by him in conjunction with the England and Board (ECB) which will run concurrently with the 2019 ICC

The tournament to be held from July 8-15 will feature teams from the legislative assemblies of India, England and Wales, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, Harris said in his letter to Tiwari, who is also the North East

"This tournament presents a wonderful opportunity to build on India- relations through the power of sport.

"I am sure you will agree that sport has the power to change lives and we are hoping to use cricket as a platform for wider engagement," Harris said in his letter to

In the letter, Harris stated that a series of events are planned on the sidelines of the tournament. The of the House, will host the MPs from participating teams in Speaker's House at the for the official tournament draw on July 8.

of UK, Jeremy Hunt, will host an evening of 'cocktails and canaps' for the teams on the evening of July 10, the letter stated.

"Number 10 (official residence of British Prime Minister) is supportive of the project and have agreed for the to host a reception and screen the (ICC) World Cup final, in the Rose Garden in Downing Street on July 14," Harris added.

The Indian team at ICC World Cup will play its first match against on Wednesday. The first match of World Cup was played between England and on May 30. Final match of the cup will be played at Lord's in on July 14.

