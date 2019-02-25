Provide copies of seized documents to Robert Vadra: Delhi court directs ED

A Delhi court Monday directed the to provide soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the (ED) to provide documents to Vadra, facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi.