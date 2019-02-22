Delhi court extends interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena till Feb 25

-
A Delhi court Friday extended till February 25 the interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena who has been arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Saxena after perusing the medical reports filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The court said it would consider his bail plea on February 25, the next date of hearing.
The court had on February 14 granted interim bail for seven days to Saxena and had asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on Saxena's health.
Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).
