JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Chinese official hands over new panda to Vienna zoo

2nd round of training for poll officials in T'gana
Business Standard

Deve Gowda, son visit temple in Kumbakonam

Press Trust of India  |  Kumbakonam 

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his son and Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna visited the Sarangapaniswamy temple here Monday and offered prayers.

Gowda and Revanna were accorded a warm reception by the temple authorities.

Asked about the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, Revanna told waiting reporters there was no water in the dams in Karnataka and said water can flow only if and when it rained.

Earlier when Gowda was asked about the exit poll results predicting that BJP would get a majority, the former prime minister chose to keep mum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 21:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements