Deve Gowda, son visit temple in Kumbakonam

Former H D Deve and his son and PWD Minister H D visited the here Monday and offered prayers.

and were accorded a warm reception by the temple authorities.

Asked about the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, told waiting reporters there was no water in the dams in and said water can flow only if and when it rained.

Earlier when was asked about the exit poll results predicting that BJP would get a majority, the former prime minister chose to keep mum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)