Deve Gowda, son visit temple in Kumbakonam

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his son and Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna visited the Sarangapaniswamy temple here Monday and offered prayers.
Gowda and Revanna were accorded a warm reception by the temple authorities.
Asked about the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, Revanna told waiting reporters there was no water in the dams in Karnataka and said water can flow only if and when it rained.
Earlier when Gowda was asked about the exit poll results predicting that BJP would get a majority, the former prime minister chose to keep mum.
