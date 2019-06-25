DGP Prisons reviews security arrangements at various jails in Jammu region

DGP Prisons V K Singh Tuesday visited different jails in and districts of and Kashmir and took stock of the security arrangements there, an said.

During his visit to and District Jails, and Sub-Jail Hiranagar, he evaluated the living condition of the inmates and the training facilities available for them, he said.

The DGP inspected all barracks, skill training centres, hospitals, CCTV control rooms, kitchens and other sections in these jails.

He also interacted with the inmates regarding food, accommodation, medical and training facilities available in the prisons, the said.

The DGP took note of physical layout, staffing levels, legal aid services, ongoing construction work and requirements of these jails.

He instructed the jail superintendents to exercise vigil, ensure dynamic development of staff and take necessary measures for the welfare of staff and inmates.

Singh also took a meeting of the prison staff during which he listened to their grievances.

He urged the staffers to put in their best efforts to strengthen the security system and play their role in the reformation of inmates, the said.

The DGP gave directions to the technical wing of the prisons department for undertaking repair and renovation work in barracks.

